Pitt announced today that it has hired Michael Stacchiotti to be the Head Strength and Conditioning Coach for the football program. Stacchiotti replaces Dave Andrews who has held the position since 2015 shortly after Pat Narduzzi was hired. Andrews recently left to take the same position at Iowa State on January 10th.

Pitt wasted little time finding Andrews’ replacement, as Stacchiotti was hired after a quick interview process, though the announcement dragged on a bit until today. The new Panthers strength and conditioning coach comes to Pitt from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as he spent one season as the team’s assistant strength and conditioning coach. He worked under head strength and conditioning coach, Anthony Piroli.

“We initially interviewed Michael via FaceTime, and within the first two minutes of our conversation his passion and intensity just knocked us out,” Narduzzi said in a release. “His knowledge of the science behind strength and conditioning is incredibly impressive.

“Michael came highly recommended from some of the top strength coaches in the country. He is cut from the same mold as Buddy Morris and Anthony Piroli, two of the very best in the business. We also got tremendous feedback from a number of Tampa Bay players, including (former Pitt safety) Jordan Whitehead as well as William Gholston and Beau Allen. Everyone said the same thing: Michael is a highly disciplined professional who is going to impact our offseason immediately.”

Prior to his stint in Tampa, Stacchiotti spent a season at Mississippi State as an assistant on the strength and conditioning staff. Stacchiotti also had stints at Cincinnati and Colorado State. He was also the interim Strength Coach at Mississippi State in 2015.

Stacchiotti is a native of Youngstown, Ohio and played for Girard High School. Following high school he went on to play football at Baldwin Wallace University as a linebacker and was a three-year captain. He graduated from Baldwin Wallace with a Bachelor’s Degree in Exercise Science and Orthopedic Assessment and Treatment.

Stacchiotti will guide the Panthers through the offseason prior to spring camp, but his first order of business will be hiring assistant coaches on the strength and conditioning staff.

“It is an honor and privilege to join Coach Narduzzi’s staff at the University of Pittsburgh,” Stacchiotti said. “I consider this home. I take great pride in being from the Rust Belt and we will have a blue-collar mentality in everything we do. The goal at Pitt is to win championships and we will have a relentless work ethic in the Pitt Iron Works as we pursue that goal.”