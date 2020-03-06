Spring practice report: March 6
Friday marked the third day of spring practice for the football team, it also marked the first day of full pads. The pads were popping some, but nobody was going too crazy today, it was March after...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news