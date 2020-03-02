Spring practice report: March 2nd
Hard to believe, but it's March 2nd and we're talking football, but today kicked off Pitt's first spring practice. The team will hold 14 more practices between now and the annual Blue and Gold game...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news