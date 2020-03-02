News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-03-02 09:31:37 -0600') }} football Edit

Spring practice report: March 2nd

Jim Hammett • Panther-lair
Staff
@JimHammett

Hard to believe, but it's March 2nd and we're talking football, but today kicked off Pitt's first spring practice. The team will hold 14 more practices between now and the annual Blue and Gold game...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}