Spring Practice Report: March 24
-- We are at the halfway point of Pitt's spring football for the 2022 season. Thursday marked practice No. 8 for the Panthers. The team will return to the field on Saturday for a scrimmage, then wi...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news