Spring game preview: The projected Gold Team two-deep

With two veteran running backs and some quality receivers, the Gold Team looks strong heading into Saturday's Blue-Gold Game. Here's a breakdown of the Gold Team's roster.

Jared Wayne (Matt Hawley)

The Gold Team will be led by the following coaching staff:

Charlie Partridge (head coach)

Tim Salem

Tiquan Underwood

Cory Sanders

Ryan Manalac Defensive end Deslin Alexandre will serve as the captain for the Gold Team. Here's how the players drafted the Gold Team roster:

Gold Team Offense Pos. QB Nick Patti Joey Yellen Jake Frantl RB Vincent Davis OR Israel Abanikanda Justin Cullins WR Konata Mumpfield Myles Alston Peter Vardzel WR Jared Wayne Gavin Thomson Jake McConnachie Luke DelGaudio TE Jake Renda Trevor Faulkner LT Carter Warren LG Marcus Minor C Matt Metrosky RG Ryan Jacoby RT Ryan Baer George French

- The Gold Team has the advantage of two scholarship quarterbacks, but all eyes will be on Patti, who has spent the spring competing with Kedon Slovis for the starting job. - Patti has arguably the better group of receivers, but not by much. Konata Mumpfield and Jared Wayne will form a strong duo and should give him some good options on all kinds of routes. And second-year player Myles Alston will have a chance to impress after missing the spring game last year due to injury. - The Blue Team’s group of tight ends is certainly stronger than what Gold has, but Jake Renda got a lot of praise this spring, so he could be in position to turn heads. - The Gold Team’s offensive line is…thin. That group has six healthy available players for Saturday, so either there will be some jersey-swapping or the linemen are going to have to play a lot (which isn’t necessarily ideal when the Gold roster includes projected starters Carter Warren and Marcus Minor). - The pair of Ryan’s on the right side - Jacoby and Baer - will be interesting to watch, though, since they both seem to have bright futures at Pitt.

Gold Team Defense Pos. DE Deslin Alexandre Bam Brima Sam Okunlola DT David Green Dorien Ford DT Deandre Jules Elliot Donald JoJo Belgrave DE John Morgan Nate Temple Star Solomon DeShields Aydin Henningham Middle Jackson Henry Money Shayne Simon Myles Canton CB Marquis Williams Tamarion Crumpley CB M.J. Devonshire Jehvonn Lewis FS P.J. O'Brien SS Javon McIntyre Hudson Primus

- It’s a testament to the depth of Pitt’s defensive line that the Blue and Gold rosters are both strong up front defensively. For the Gold Team, Deslin Alexandre and John Morgan will both play a lot this season, as will David Green. Deandre Jules figures to see time as a reserve and Bam Brima could be on the verge of a breakout season as a swing lineman who can play end or tackle. - The Gold Team’s linebackers aren’t quite as impressive as the Blue roster, but with Solomon DeShields and Shayne Simon, they should be solid with a chance to make some plays. - The Gold Team definitely “cornered” the market, so to speak, getting Marquis Williams from the senior draft and then pulling in M.J. Devonshire on Wednesday. Those veteran players will have to help the safeties - second-year players P.J. O’Brien and Javon McIntyre.

Gold Team Specialists Pos. Kicker Ben Sauls Punter Sam Vander Haar Long-snapper Byron Floyd