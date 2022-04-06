Spring game preview: The projected Gold Team two-deep
With two veteran running backs and some quality receivers, the Gold Team looks strong heading into Saturday's Blue-Gold Game.
Here's a breakdown of the Gold Team's roster.
The Gold Team will be led by the following coaching staff:
Charlie Partridge (head coach)
Tim Salem
Tiquan Underwood
Cory Sanders
Ryan Manalac
Defensive end Deslin Alexandre will serve as the captain for the Gold Team.
Here's how the players drafted the Gold Team roster:
|Pos.
|
QB
|
Nick Patti
|
Joey Yellen
|
Jake Frantl
|
RB
|
Vincent Davis OR
|
Israel Abanikanda
|
Justin Cullins
|
WR
|
Konata Mumpfield
|
Myles Alston
|
Peter Vardzel
|
WR
|
Jared Wayne
|
Gavin Thomson
|
Jake McConnachie
|
Luke DelGaudio
|
TE
|
Jake Renda
|
Trevor Faulkner
|
LT
|
Carter Warren
|
LG
|
Marcus Minor
|
C
|
Matt Metrosky
|
RG
|
Ryan Jacoby
|
RT
|
Ryan Baer
|
George French
- The Gold Team has the advantage of two scholarship quarterbacks, but all eyes will be on Patti, who has spent the spring competing with Kedon Slovis for the starting job.
- Patti has arguably the better group of receivers, but not by much. Konata Mumpfield and Jared Wayne will form a strong duo and should give him some good options on all kinds of routes. And second-year player Myles Alston will have a chance to impress after missing the spring game last year due to injury.
- The Blue Team’s group of tight ends is certainly stronger than what Gold has, but Jake Renda got a lot of praise this spring, so he could be in position to turn heads.
- The Gold Team’s offensive line is…thin. That group has six healthy available players for Saturday, so either there will be some jersey-swapping or the linemen are going to have to play a lot (which isn’t necessarily ideal when the Gold roster includes projected starters Carter Warren and Marcus Minor).
- The pair of Ryan’s on the right side - Jacoby and Baer - will be interesting to watch, though, since they both seem to have bright futures at Pitt.
|Pos.
|
DE
|
Deslin Alexandre
|
Bam Brima
|
Sam Okunlola
|
DT
|
David Green
|
Dorien Ford
|
DT
|
Deandre Jules
|
Elliot Donald
|
JoJo Belgrave
|
DE
|
John Morgan
|
Nate Temple
|
Star
|
Solomon DeShields
|
Aydin Henningham
|
Middle
|
Jackson Henry
|
Money
|
Shayne Simon
|
Myles Canton
|
CB
|
Marquis Williams
|
Tamarion Crumpley
|
CB
|
M.J. Devonshire
|
Jehvonn Lewis
|
FS
|
P.J. O'Brien
|
SS
|
Javon McIntyre
|
Hudson Primus
- It’s a testament to the depth of Pitt’s defensive line that the Blue and Gold rosters are both strong up front defensively. For the Gold Team, Deslin Alexandre and John Morgan will both play a lot this season, as will David Green. Deandre Jules figures to see time as a reserve and Bam Brima could be on the verge of a breakout season as a swing lineman who can play end or tackle.
- The Gold Team’s linebackers aren’t quite as impressive as the Blue roster, but with Solomon DeShields and Shayne Simon, they should be solid with a chance to make some plays.
- The Gold Team definitely “cornered” the market, so to speak, getting Marquis Williams from the senior draft and then pulling in M.J. Devonshire on Wednesday. Those veteran players will have to help the safeties - second-year players P.J. O’Brien and Javon McIntyre.
|Pos.
|
Kicker
|
Ben Sauls
|
Punter
|
Sam Vander Haar
|
Long-snapper
|
Byron Floyd
The Gold Team also has the following Injured players on Its roster:
RB Rodney Hammond
QB Nate Yarnell
OC Terrence Moore
OLB Marquan Pope
S Stephon Hall
OC Owen Drexel
OT Gabe Houy