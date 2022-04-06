Spring game preview: The projected Blue Team two-deep

The rosters are set for Saturday's Blue-Gold Game. Here's a breakdown of what the Blue Team roster looks like after Wednesday's draft.

Blue Team defensive tackle Calijah Kancey (Matt Hawley)

The coaching staff for the Blue Team Is as follow: Frank Cignetti (head coach)

Dave Borbely

Andre Powell

Randy Bates

Archie Collins

Senior linebacker SirVocea Dennis was chosen to serve as the captain for the Blue Team. Here's a look at the projected two-deep for the Blue Team:

Blue Team Offense Pos. QB Kedon Slovis Eli Kosanovich RB Daniel Carter Angelo Priore WR Jaden Bradley Addison Copeland Josh Junko WR Jordan Addison Jaylon Barden Isaiah Stewart TE Gavin Bartholomew Kaymar Mimes Kyi Wright Cole Mitchell LT Matt Goncalves Trey Andersen LG Terrence Enos Jake Cortes OC Matt Altsmann RG Blake Zubovic Dakota Peters RT Jason Collier

- The players didn’t draft the starting quarterbacks; the coaches drafted the seniors, and since Kedon Slovis and Nick Patti are both seniors, the choice to put Slovis on the Blue Team and Patti on the Gold Team was made in advance of Wednesday’s draft. - Without Rodney Hammond, Pitt only has three scholarship running backs available for Saturday; Vincent Davis was placed on the Gold Team as a senior, but when the Blue Team made the first running backs selection, Daniel Carter got the nod. He will be the only scholarship back on the Blue Team, along with fullback Angelo Priore. - Reigning Biletnikoff Award winner Jordan Addison was one of the last receivers to be drafted, but that’s understandable since Addison likely won’t see a lot of snaps on Saturday. Jaden Bradley and Jaylon Barden should make a lot of plays for the Blue Team offense, though. - The same goes for the tight ends, as Slovis has a strong group to throw to there with starter Gavin Bartholomew and two experienced backups in Kaymar Mimes and Kyi Wright. - The offensive line is always going to be a mess in the Blue-Gold Game with this format, but the Blue Team’s line is really a mess. Four of the five starters will at least be scholarship players and Matt Goncalves and Blake Zubovic have some experience, but none of the eight linemen on the Blue roster projects to be a starter for Pitt this fall. So things will be interesting in front of Slovis at Heinz Field on Saturday.

Blue Team Defense Pos. DE Habakkuk Baldonado Chris Maloney Sam Williams DT Calijah Kancey Sean FitzSimmons

DT Devin Danielson Will King DE Dayon Hayes Nahki Johnson Star SirVocea Dennis Middle Brandon George Dylan Bennett Money Bangally Kamara Nick Lapi CB Rashad Battle Noah Biglow CB A.J. Woods Ryland Gandy Ak'Bar Shabazz FS Erick Hallett Khalil Anderson SS Brandon Hill Dante Caputo

- The Blue offensive line doesn’t look too hot, but the defensive line is pretty strong. If they all play most or all of the Blue-Gold Game, the Blue Team defensive line should make an impact with Habakkuk Baldonado and Dayon Hayes outside and Calijah Kancey and Devin Danielson inside. But if Baldonado and Kancey see limited snaps - which would make sense - then that could swing things. - The Blue defense also has the best collection of linebackers, with SirVocea Dennis at Star, Brandon George at middle and Bangally Kamara (the first overall pick) at Money. Dennis’ versatility allows him to play inside or outside, and the Dennis/George/Kamara combination will likely be on the field a lot this season. Like Baldonado and Kancey, though, Dennis might have his reps limited on Saturday, which would change the outlook. - The Blue Team does have both starting safeties - Brandon Hill and Erick Hallett - and an intriguing group at corner. A.J. Woods will compete for a starting job in the fall, while Rashad Battle is going to be on the field a lot and Ryland Gandy impressed this spring as a freshman.

Blue Team Specialists Pos. Kicker Sam Scarton Caleb Junko Punter Cam Guess Long-snapper James Fineran