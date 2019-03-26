Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-26 08:22:35 -0500') }} football Edit

Spring camp video: Wide receivers

Chris Peak • Panther-lair.com
@pantherlair
Publisher

Watch Pitt's receivers in action during recent spring football practices. Featured receivers:2 - Maurice Ffrench5 - Tre Tipton6 - Aaron Mathews9 - Michael Smith11 - Taysir Mack18 - Shocky Jacques-L...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}