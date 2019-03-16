Spring camp video: LBs and DBs in turnover drills
Watch Pitt coach Charlie Partridge put the linebackers and defensive backs through turnover drills in spring camp.Players featured: 39 - Wendell Davis44 - Elias Reynolds9 - Saleem Brightwell36 - Ch...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news