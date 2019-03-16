Ticker
Spring camp video: LBs and DBs in turnover drills

Chris Peak • Panther-lair.com
@pantherlair
Publisher

Watch Pitt coach Charlie Partridge put the linebackers and defensive backs through turnover drills in spring camp.Players featured: 39 - Wendell Davis44 - Elias Reynolds9 - Saleem Brightwell36 - Ch...

