WATCH: Lindsey, Marcelin discuss growth through the spring

WATCH: Lindsey, Marcelin discuss growth through the spring

Pitt linebackers Cam Lindsey and Jeremiah Marcelin talk about their spring camp growth.

 • Karl Ludwig
Redshirt Diaries Presented by Cedarbrook Golf Course - April 5th

Redshirt Diaries Presented by Cedarbrook Golf Course - April 5th

Welcome to the Redshirt Diaries weekend edition. The Pirates opener, as awful as it was, tied me up Friday and so it is

 • Paul Zeise
Bub Carrington scores career high against the Magic

Bub Carrington scores career high against the Magic

Bub Carrington earned 

 • Karl Ludwig
Steelers host Pitt TE Gavin Bartholomew on pre-draft visit

Steelers host Pitt TE Gavin Bartholomew on pre-draft visit

Pitt tight end Gavin Bartholomew had a top-30 visit with the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday.

 • Karl Ludwig
WATCH: Pitt HC Pat Narduzzi talks practice No. 11, spring progress

WATCH: Pitt HC Pat Narduzzi talks practice No. 11, spring progress

Pitt head coach Pat Narduzzi spoke to the media following Thursday's practice No. 11 about progress made this spring.

 • Karl Ludwig

Published Apr 3, 2025
Spring Camp Report: Impressions as the spring winds down
Karl Ludwig  •  Pitt Sports News
Staff Writer
