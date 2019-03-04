Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-04 06:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Spring camp preview: Open jobs on defense

Chris Peak • Panther-lair.com
@pantherlair
Publisher

Pitt has six very good starters back on the defense this season, but that means five spots are open for competition. Today we’re taking a look at those five jobs and which players are in the mix.De...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}