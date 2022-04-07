Spring camp news and notes: The final practice in the South Side
Pitt held its final practice of spring camp 2022 in the South Side on Thursday, and as is tradition, the morning session was unique from the 13 practices that preceded it.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news