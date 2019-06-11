South Carolina DB adds Pitt offer following strong camp
The Pitt coaching staff just had a busy two weeks of hosting prospect camps on campus. Some of the coaches also attended a camp at Wagner College in New York last week.The staff continued the busy ...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news