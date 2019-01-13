Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-13 11:45:47 -0600') }} football Edit

Smith: "It was one of the best experiences of my life."

Jim Hammett • Panther-lair.com
@JimHammett
Staff

Pitt’s 2019 recruiting class got under way when Florida linebacker Leslie Smith committed to Pitt way back on June 10th following a trip to Pittsburgh to work out at a prospect camp. Smith never wa...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}