Slovis found a fit in Pittsburgh

Kedon Slovis may not have eyed Pitt as his top possible destination after he entered the transfer portal back in December. The former USC quarterback threw for over 7,500 yards and 58 touchdowns for the Trojans and many schools lined up for his services.

Pitt was quickly intrigued by the one-time PAC-12 Freshman of the Year, and made him a priority. All it took was eight days from the time Slovis entered the portal to when he committed to Pitt.

Pat Narduzzi took a direct approach in leading the recruitment from the start. Slovis called on former Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett to learn more about the program, and it did not hurt Slovis had spent time in the city as his girlfriend, Kate McKay, is a member of the Pitt’s women’s soccer program.

In the end, it really was not much of a tough decision according to Slovis.

“From afar I kind of assumed that it was really an older team and everyone was leaving and that was from me not knowing anything,” Slovis said in his first appearance in front of the Pittsburgh media. “When I got the call I kind of realized everyone was staying except for Kenny. Looking at the opportunity it was kind of a no-brainer and it kind of jumped to the top of my list immediately.”

Pitt returns all five starting offensive linemen from its ACC Championship team in 2021. The Panthers also bring back their top three running backs, and of course a wide receiver group led by the reigning Biletnikoff Award winner Jordan Addison.

It’s still early in his time in Pittsburgh, and spring ball does not start until the end of the month, but Slovis is impressed with his new teammates in his first weeks with the program.

“Jordan is a hell of a player,” Slovis said of Addison. “Beyond that I kind of knew what Jordan brought to the table, I saw all of his film and stuff on tape and saw everyone else’s and really just getting to work with the other guys, it showed me how much more talented they were than it did on TV. Jordan is great, even better than I thought. Better than advertised.”

Given the quality of returning talent on offense, and also a defense with plenty coming back, Pitt felt it was vital to grab a transfer quarterback this offseason. The Pitt coaches never really pushed for a 2022 high school quarterback in the recruiting process, and landing a transfer had been the plan all along according to Narduzzi.

The Pitt head coach did not want to take just any quarterback though. The Panthers had been linked to a number of players in the transfer portal, and hosted Florida State transfer Chubba Purdy for a visit. Former Texas A&M quarterback Zach Calzada was also pursued Pitt. In the end, Slovis was the quarterback Narduzzi wanted most and he was able to land him.

“That was kind of my guy as far as just recruiting him and kind of keeping it tight, just knowing the trust we have,” Narduzzi said of his pursuit of Slovis.

That trust between the head coach and quarterback is always important, but perhaps even more so in this particular scenario. At the time, Pitt did not have an offensive coordinator in place and really it came down to Narduzzi selling Slovis on himself, the program, and what the offense could be. He was also kept in the loop on the hiring process for the OC, something he admitted surprised him.

Slovis appreciated that direct approach by Narduzzi.

“It was a little different situation again because we didn’t have the offensive coordinator at the time, but knowing that the head coach was recruiting you and wanted you was great and special,” Slovis said of his relationship with Narduzzi. “We talked a lot. It felt like I was in the portal for a while, but I was really only in the portal for five days before I committed.”

Slovis, under Narduzzi’s encouragement, called Pickett prior to choosing Pitt. The two had met previously at the Manning Passing Academy, so there was a base there between the two quarterbacks. He was able to ask him all about Pitt and Narduzzi. Slovis, who was also pursued by Nebraska, was also able to ask Pickett about his former offensive coordinator Mark Whipple, who is now with the Cornhuskers.

The conversations helped make his decision. He appreciates the time Pickett gave him, but Slovis is also trying to be his own player as he tries to replace him 2022.

“It’s a great honor, obviously, and a lot to live up to, but again I’m my own player,” he said of following up a Heisman finalist. “I play my own game. I’m not Kenny Pickett, and at the end of the day this is a different team than the team last year and hopefully looking to build off of what he accomplished last year and what that team accomplished.”

Since his commitment, Pitt hired Frank Cignetti Jr. away from Boston College to be the new offensive coordinator. Cignetti has been coaching for decades at both the college and pro level, and Slovis is trying to learn from him right away.

The early talks between Slovis and Cignetti have been positive according to the new Panthers quarterback. They have discussed what Slovis ran at USC, and even in high school, while Cignetti has showed him his offense at Boston College, and also some NFL clips as well as Pitt tries to shape its offense for next season.



“He’s such a great resource and a great coach,” Slovis said of his new offensive coordinator. "I mean he’s coached so many great ones, so really I’m just trying to be a sponge and trying to soak up as much information as I can from him.”

For Slovis, he believes he found the right fit from a football standpoint at Pitt. He found a program in Pitt that has a chance to be very competitive right away, and he said he can feel that energy around the practice facility after coming from a USC team that went just 4-8 this past season.

Despite the football reasons, moving to Pittsburgh was still a big jump for him, as he left behind friends and family, and also a school he called home for three seasons. Slovis admitted there were some reservations, but having visited Pittsburgh multiple times to see his girlfriend ultimately helped play a factor in his decision.

“The situation here was great, but being a kid from Scottsdale there were a lot of schools East of the Mississippi that were recruiting me that I’ve never been to visit,” Slovis explained. “When Pitt picked up the phone, I felt a lot more comfortable, especially during the dead period, knowing you’re not going to be able to take a visit and knowing what it’s like. I’ve been on campus before I came here and kind of having that foundation kind of made me a lot more comfortable and more comfortable with where I was going to be.”