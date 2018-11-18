Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-18 08:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Slideshow: Photos from Pitt's win over Wake

Chris Peak • Panther-lair.com
@pantherlair
Publisher

MORE FROM THE GAME - Pitt clinches 2018 Coastal championship with win over Wake Forest | Pickett picks a perfect day for a breakout game | Narduzzi on the win, battling back, Coastal champs and more | Postgame video: Pat Narduzzi | Postgame video: Pickett on his career day | Postgame video: Millin on his touchdown | Postgame video: Seun Idowu | PODCAST: The drive home after Pitt beat Wake Forest

Check out more than 30 photos from Pitt's 34-13 win over Wake Forest on Saturday.


