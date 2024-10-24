Slideshow: Photos from Pitt's win over Syracuse

Advertisement

The Morning Pitt: What does Pitt need to do to beat Syracuse?

The Morning Pitt: What does Pitt need to do to beat Syracuse?

It's a gameday edition of the Morning Pitt, and we're getting you ready for Pitt-Syracuse.

 • Chris Peak
Visit leads to offer for 2026 SF Luca Foster

Visit leads to offer for 2026 SF Luca Foster

Luca Foster is a four-star wing in the class of 2024, who was in Pittsburgh for an unofficial visit last weekend.

Premium content
 • Houston Wilson
Greene aims to be proactive in realizing what is possible at Pitt

Greene aims to be proactive in realizing what is possible at Pitt

At Allen Greene’s introductory press conference on Wednesday, the word “possible” was prominent.

 • Chris Peak
Video: New Pitt AD Allen Greene talks NIL and more

Video: New Pitt AD Allen Greene talks NIL and more

After his introductory press conference, new Pitt athletic director Allen Greene spent a few minutes with local media.

 • Chris Peak
Video: Capel talks about the hiring of Allen Greene

Video: Capel talks about the hiring of Allen Greene

Pitt basketball coach Jeff Capel spoke to the media after new athletic director Allen Greene's introduction.

 • Chris Peak

