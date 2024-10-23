Advertisement

In the film room: Offseason improvements and NBA questions for Lowe

Where does Jaland Lowe need to improve the most this season?

 • Stephen Gertz
Narduzzi on Syracuse, Holstein, the portal and more

Pat Narduzzi held his final press briefing of the week on Tuesday and talked about the matchup with Syracuse and more.

 • Chris Peak
Under the Lights: Sommers records two sacks

Checking on Pitt's 2025 recruiting class

 • Jim Hammett
Inside the numbers: A closer look at the offense after six games

Who's being targeted in the passing game? How are the players lining up? Let's look at the numbers.

 • Chris Peak
Behind Enemy Lines: Previewing Syracuse with TheJuiceOnline

Previewing Syracuse with TheJuiceOnline.

 • Jim Hammett

Where does Jaland Lowe need to improve the most this season?

 • Stephen Gertz
Pat Narduzzi held his final press briefing of the week on Tuesday and talked about the matchup with Syracuse and more.

 • Chris Peak
Under the Lights: Sommers records two sacks

Checking on Pitt's 2025 recruiting class

 • Jim Hammett
Published Oct 23, 2024
Slideshow: Photos from Pitt's win over Point Park
Chris Peak
