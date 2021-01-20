 Panther-lair - Slideshow: Photos from Pitt's win over Duke
basketball

Slideshow: Photos from Pitt's win over Duke

Slideshow: Photos from Pitt's win over Duke

Chris Peak • Panther-lair
Check out 48 photos from Pitt's 79-73 win over Duke on Tuesday night.

Photos: Matt Hawley


