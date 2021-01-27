Panther-lair - Slideshow: Photos from Pitt's loss to UNC

Join the team!
Subscribe
Home
Prospect Search
FutureCast
Home
Prospect Search
FutureCast
Your account has an invalid email address. Please update it here.
News
More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-01-27 10:45:36 -0600') }}
basketball
Edit
Slideshow: Photos from Pitt's loss to UNC
Chris Peak •
Panther-lair
Publisher
@pantherlair
Check out 50 photos from Pitt's 75-65 loss to North Carolina on Tuesday night.
Photos: Matt Hawley
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}