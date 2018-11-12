Slideshow: More photos from the win over VT
MORE HEADLINES - PODCAST: The drive home after the Virginia Tech game | Pitt gets the biggest win in the biggest way | Postgame video: Pat Narduzzi | Postgame video: Ollison and the OL| Postgame video: Players talk about the win | Narduzzi on the seniors and the win over Virginia Tech | Ollison and Hall enjoy a record-breaking Senior Day | Video highlights from the win | Slideshow: 60 photos from Pitt's 52-22 win over VT
Check out 59 photos from Pitt's win over Virginia Tech, courtesy of Panther-Lair.com photographer Matt Hawley.