Slideshow: More photos from the win over Virginia
MORE HEADLINES - Picked fourth and finished first: Pitt surpasses expectations in Coastal | Narduzzi: 'I couldn't be prouder' | Five takeaways from Pitt's Coastal-clinching win | PODCAST: Reactions to the win, the division title and more | Slideshow: Photos from Pitt's 48-38 win over Virginia | Addison shines in Pitt's Coastal-clinching win | New Jersey OL has Pitt high on his list after visit | Four-star OL Impressed with Heinz Field experience | As Pitt clinches, Atlantic race tightens and Panthers get no rankings help
Check out another 46 photos from Pitt's 48-38 win over Virginia on Saturday night.
Photos: Matt Hawley