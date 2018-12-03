Slideshow: More photos from the ACC Championship Game
MORE HEADLINES - Recruiting rundown: Pitt hits the road to visit top prospects | FREE RECRUITING ARTICLE: Four-star RB talks about why he picked Pitt | Pitt is going to the Sun Bowl | PODCAST: Going to El Paso | Narduzzi and Pitt players show support for Pickett | Clemson's talent and Pitt's mistakes lead to ACC title game loss | Pitt gets beat 42-10 | PODCAST: The drive home from the ACC Championship Game | Postgame video: Narduzzi and Briggs | Narduzzi and Briggs on the loss and more
Check out another slideshow of 42 photos from Saturday night's ACC Championship Game.
Photos: Matt Hawley