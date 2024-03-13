Advertisement

There were a lot of problems that dogged Jeff Capel’s first four seasons at Pitt. Averaging around 12 wins per year kind of tells that story. But while there were on-court issues that led to those struggles, there was more to it. Those teams had talented players, but year after year, they seemed destined to blow up. Even when the Panthers beat Duke in January 2021, prompting Justin Champagnie to declare that Pitt was back, the Panthers, it turned out, were decidedly not back. Instead of being back, they lost 10 of their next 12 games to end the season. Despite having quality players on the court, there were issues behind the scenes, and those issues doomed those teams as much as anything talent-related. So when Pitt finally broke through under Capel last year, the success came from chemistry and culture as much as it came from three-point shooting and veteran guards. And when that success carried over to this year, with Pitt winning 20-plus games in back-to-back seasons for the first time in a decade, the culture and the strength of the locker room stood out. In fact, the contrast between the last two years and Capel’s first four years was so stark that more than a few comments from Pitt’s head coach can be read not just as praise of the current team but also an indictment of previous teams. Like when Capel said this after Pitt’s win over N.C. State in the regular-season finale on Saturday: "We have a great spirit in our locker room. The guys get along. They cheer for each other. They want each other to be successful. There’s no jealousy, which is huge. So all of those things have helped. Guys have accepted roles. All of those things have helped us.” That’s obviously an endorsement of the current roster, but it’s tough not to read an implicit message. It’s tough not to imagine Capel finishing each of those sentences with another phrase: Unlike our previous teams “We have a great spirit in our locker room…unlike our previous teams.” "The guys get along…unlike our previous teams.” “They cheer for each other…unlike our previous teams.” “They want each other to be successful…unlike our previous teams.” “There’s no jealousy, which is huge…unlike our previous teams.” Perhaps the greatest example of what has set the last two Pitt teams apart from the four that preceded them was emphasized on Monday. That was the day the ACC named its postseason all-conference teams and handed out its postseason honors. Blake Hinson was an All-ACC first-team selection, as he should be, Bub Carrington made the all-conference rookie team, as he should, and Ishmael Leggett was named the ACC Sixth Man of the Year. For Pitt, that last one could have a subheading: Teammate of the Year

Leggett transferred from Rhode Island this offseason, drawn by Pitt’s giant holes in the back court after the departures of Jamarius Burton, Nelly Cummings and Greg Elliott. The 2022-23 Panthers found success with strong veteran guard play, all of which came from transfers, and Leggett came to Pitt to do the same thing. For the first 14 games of the season, he played that role. He started all 14 games and averaged 12.6 points, 6.2 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. But in Pitt’s loss at Syracuse in game No. 13, he suffered a shoulder injury that limited his shooting in the next game, a loss to North Carolina at home. The injury was bad enough that it cost Leggett the game after that; the Panthers played at Louisville, and Leggett watched from the sidelines. To fill the hole in the starting lineup, Capel turned to freshman guard Jaland Lowe, who played well enough to earn more starts. Now, 17 games later, Pitt is entering the ACC Tournament with Lowe having started every game since that trip to Louisville and Leggett coming off the bench. That was a key point in the season for the Panthers. Not only did Lowe’s bigger role have a positive impact on the team, but Leggett didn’t allow his demotion to be a negative for the team. “I think just putting the team before yourself was the biggest thing,” Leggett said Tuesday. “My whole objective was to come here and win. [Capel’s] plan was for me to come off the bench at that time; I accepted the role and I thrived at it. So just accepting your role, no matter what it is, and being the best at it is something I try to keep at the forefront of each performance.” “I think the main thing was him still feeling value and understanding his value to our team,” Capel said. “And then also telling him, like, ‘You’re going to play starter minutes. You’re still a starter.’ It’s just something that I felt like was best for our team. When he got injured and didn’t play in that game, I just really liked what I saw with Jaland and Bub (Carrington) together. It wasn’t a knock against Ish; it was just something that I saw. The way the ball moved, having two primary ball-handlers in there - Ish is a ball-handler as well, but ish is more of a scorer, where those other two guys can score, but they can really facilitate. “I thought it also helped take some pressure off of Bub, where he didn’t have to be the primary ball-handler all the time. That can wear you down. So I was thinking long-term, for the rest of our season. “So just trying to explain that to him and have him see and understand his value is still incredibly high for our team.” It’s one thing for the coaching staff to tell a player that they are valuable to the team despite moving from a starting role to the bench; it’s another thing altogether for the player to not just accept the move but to embrace it and commit to doing what they can for the team as a reserve. And this isn’t the first time Capel has convinced one of his players to do just that. Last season, Nike Sibande returned from a season-ending ACL injury the year before and expected to be in the starting lineup. Instead, he came off the bench - and won the ACC Sixth Man of the Year for his performance. “I think it shows that we have really good guys that are about what’s best for the team,” Capel said about his players winning back-to-back Sixth Man of the Year honors. “One of the things we try to talk them about from the time we start recruiting them and especially when they decide to come here is to be a great teammate. That’s the very first thing: be a really good teammate and become a great teammate. Nike accepted that role last year. It was difficult a little bit for him, especially early. And for him it was different because he was coming off of an injury when he hadn’t played in a year. He thought he was back 100%; he really wasn’t, as far as games and things like that. It took him a little bit to get back in the rhythm of it, and when he did, he was outstanding. And then our team took off because of that. “Ish didn’t have an injury where he missed a year; he had been a starter for us throughout and had been really, really good. I just felt there was something that was different. So for him to buy into it shows what an unbelievable teammate he is and putting the team - I’m not saying putting the team first, but it’s equal. It’s him and the team. He understands the value of the team and what we need. But most importantly, he still understands his value.”