Six members of the Pitt football team were named to the All-ACC postseason team, the league announced on Monday afternoon. Those six players helped lead Pitt to a Coastal division championship, and the Panthers will be playing for the ACC title on Saturday night opposite second-ranked and Atlantic division champion Clemson.

Pitt senior running back Qadree Ollison was named to the second team. Ollison finished second in the conference with 1,134 rushing yards and scored 10 touchdowns. Ollison also caught 11 passes for 66 yards. The Niagra Falls native finished with four 100-yard games, including a career-high 235 yards in a 52-22 win over Virginia Tech. During that game Ollison reeled off a 97-yard run, good enough for the longest play in Pitt football history.

The 2018 season proved to be a redemption tour for Ollison, as he was named the 2015 ACC Offensive Rookie of the Year with 1,121 rushing yards. He failed to capture that same success in the next two years before getting back over the 1,000-yard mark. He is just the sixth running back in Pitt history to have two 1,000-yard seasons.

Also named to the second team was senior left tackle, Stefano Millin. Pat Narduzzi brought in Millin this offseason after he opted to become a graduate transfer following a successful career at Kent State. Millin has started all 12 games for Pitt this year and helped pave the way for a Pitt rushing attack that is ranked 18th nationally and third in the ACC behind only Georgia Tech and Clemson. He even scored a rushing touchdown this season against Wake Forest on a trick play.

Darrin Hall was another part of Pitt’s vaunted rushing attack this season and has posted a career-high 935 rushing yards, good for sixth in the ACC. For that showing he was named third-team All-ACC. Hall registered a 229-yard game 3-touchdown showing in a 23-13 win over Virginia this season. He has two more games to try to reach the 1,000-yard plateau. Pitt has never had two 1,000-rushers on the same team.

Also on the third team are a pair of offensive linemen: Mike Herndon and Jimmy Morrissey. Herndon entered this season as a fifth-year senior with one start under his belt. He bounced from defense to offense throughout his first four seasons, but found a home at right guard this season for the Panthers. He was part of the offensive line during the Virginia Tech game that paved the way for a school-record 654 yards of total offense.

Jimmy Morrissey came to Pitt as a walk-on, but quickly asserted himself as one of the top offensive linemen in the program following a redshirt season. Morrissey started 12 games last season, and 11 this season. He came down with an injury during Pitt’s win over Wake Forest and will be out for the remainder of the year following ankle surgery.

Lastly, Pitt kicker Alex Kessman was named to the third team. Kessman is a sophomore from Clarkston, Michigan and was able to show off his strong leg throughout much of the season. In a 44-27 overtime win against Syracuse this season, Kessman went 3-for-3 on field goal attempts and was good from 55 and 45 yards. The 55-yard kick is the longest kick - college or pro - in Heinz Field history. He also hit a clutch 45-yard kick to put that game into overtime. Kessman made another 54-yard attempt against Duke, and a 53-yarder against Virginia.

Pitt did not have a single player on the first team, and that marks the first time since joining the ACC the Panthers did not have a player on the first team. In addition to the six players selected, six more were named as honorable mention: George Aston, Alex Bookser, Connor Dintino, Maurice Ffrench (twice, as an all-purpose and a specialist), Damar Hamlin and Dane Jackson.

