Three-star center on Pitt's radar for 2022
Pitt's recruiting efforts in the 2021 class continue to revolve around five-star center Efton Reid. But the staff also has a plan for a big man from the 2022 class in 7’1" Silas Sunday out of Our S...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news