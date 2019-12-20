Signing Day Review: What Pitt still needs
We took an in-depth look at what Pitt has landed in this recruiting class, now we will take a look at some of the areas the coaches still need to address before the second signing day in February. ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news