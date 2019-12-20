News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-12-20 08:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Signing Day Review: What Pitt landed

Jim Hammett • Panther-lair
Staff
@JimHammett

The December signing period has now passed and the Pitt football program has announced the addition of 16 recruits for the class of 2020. In addition to that, Pitt also announced the addition of gr...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}