Signing Day notebook: The signed, the un-signed, future targets and more
MORE HEADLINES - Get 25% off a subscription AND a $75 gift code to Nike.com! | PODCAST: Signing Day is here | Everything clicked to get Mack to commit | Narduzzi previews Eastern Michigan | Mailbag: What went wrong with Pitt's offense? | JUCO tight end "felt like I needed to be" at Pitt | Video: Hayes the "hometown hero"
We’re past noon on Signing Day, so let’s take a look at some storylines and other notes surrounding the class.