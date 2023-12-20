Pitt’s defensive end commitment from Florida is in.

Zachary Crothers was a highly productive defensive end at Chaminade-Madonna in Hollywood, Fla., and he committed to the Panthers last March after an unofficial visit. He picked Pitt over offers from Indiana, Minnesota, Oregon State and more.

As a senior in 2023, Crothers recorded 53 total tackles, 22.5 tackles for loss, 13 sacks, one interception and one forced fumble as he helped Chaminade-Madonna to a perfect 14-0 record that saw the Lions allow just one touchdown in the final seven games.

Chaminade-Madonna finished the season with a dominating 56-0 win over Clearwater Central Catholic in the 1M Florida state championship game. Crothers had two sacks in that win.

Crothers plans to enroll at Pitt in January.