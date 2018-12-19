Pitt's only WPIAL commitment is officially a Panther, as Aliquippa receiver Will Gipson has signed his Letter of Intent.

Gipson became one of the top playmakers in the state of Pennsylvania as a senior in 2018. After catching all of 12 passes two years ago, Gipson was the chief beneficiary of Aliquippa's new spread offense, pulling in 62 receptions for 1,658 yards and 19 touchdowns.

He finished the 2018 season No. 2 in the WPIAL in receptions, No. 1 in receiving yards and No. 1 in yards per catch (26.7) among players with at least 21 catches. Gipson's explosive performance convinced the Pitt coaches to offer him; three days later, he committed to the Panthers.

“When I did my photo shoot and walked on the field and saw practice, I just said, this is where I belong," Gipson told Panther-Lair.com after he committed during a visit. "It’s close to home and I can have a fanbase there. My friends and family can come to watch games. And it’s the ACC so it’s a high level of football.”