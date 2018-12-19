Pitt's first running back commit in the class of 2019 came from Davis, a smaller back who can add an element of speed to the Panthers' backfield.

Davis took an unofficial visit to Pitt in the spring and then returned for an official visit over Father's Day weekend, a trip that ended with his commitment.

“It went well. I loved it,” he said of the visit. “The environment and how I was treated really stood out and the players made me feel at home.”

Davis was a key playmaker for Cardinal Gibbons this season, helping to lead the Chiefs to a 13-2 record and a state championship. He finished the season with 1,107 yards and 13 touchdowns on 212 carries - 5.2 yards per carry - but he excelled in the playoffs. In the quarterfinals, Davis ran for 134 yards and a score on 21 carries, and in the state title game he put up 130 and two touchdowns on 21 attempts.