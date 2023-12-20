A local standout from a perennial powerhouse program is in.

Ty Yuhas, a defensive lineman at Central Catholic, signed with Pitt this morning.

In 2023, Yuhas recorded 43 tackles, 13 tackles for loss and four sacks as a 6’4” 280-pound senior defensive lineman. He initially committed to Pitt as a defensive end, but he could potentially play end or tackle once he joins the Panthers and starts working with defensive line coach Charlie Partridge.

“We were in a meeting and he said I should learn all four positions, the two inside tackles and the two outside ends,” Yuhas told Panther-Lair.com after meeting with Partridge. “He said, ‘If you keep developing like we think you will, we think you can play both.’

“The thing that stand out to me the most is they’re a vertical attack defense, you don’t have to just sit there in a gap. It’s more fun.”

Yuhas was also a standout baseball player at Central Catholic - as a pitcher and a hitter - before an elbow injury ended his participation in that sport.