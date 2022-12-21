Pitt’s quarterback for the 2023 recruiting class is in.

When Pitt needed a quarterback in the aftermath of Kenny Minchey’s November decommitment, offensive coordinator Frank Cignetti went to California to find a player he liked.

Who he found was Ty Dieffenbach, a 6’5” prospect who had made a commitment to UNLV. But the coaching change at UNLV and an offer from Pitt quickly flipped Dieffenbach’s commitment, as he committed to the Panthers two days after meeting Cignetti.

The commitment came before he even got to campus for an official visit.

“I just thought it was a great option,” Dieffenbach told Panther-Lair.com after he committed.

Dieffenbach said that his interaction with Cignetti plus his understanding of what Pitt’s offense is drew him to the Panthers.

“They told me they need the quarterback to lead, to run RPO’s, to throw the ball and kind of do it all. They said it’s an NFL, pro-style system.

“Coach Cignetti is great. He knows his stuff and I’m excited to have him coach me.”

Dieffenbach dealt with injuries as a senior in 2022 and played just six games, but he still managed to throw for 867 yards and nine touchdowns. During his breakout junior season, though, Dieffenbach led the Agoura Chargers to a 7-3 record by completing 62.8% of his passes for 2,669 yards, 34 touchdowns and nine picks.

Dieffenbach plans to enroll at Pitt in January.