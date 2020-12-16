Panther-lair - Signed: Trey Andersen

The state of Utah is not normally a hotbed the Pitt football program has looked to on the recruiting trail, but this game can take you in a lot of different directions. Tim Salem, Pitt's tight ends coach, used some of his prior connections from his lengthy career to find Trey Andersen, a 6'6" and 250-pound linemen.

Andersen was originally committed to BYU in the class of 2019, but he opted to do a mission for his church instead. He never signed with the Cougars, and he has four years of eligibility like any of the other freshmen signing today, he's just a bit older. He was a tight end back in 2019, and was believed to be a tight end for Pitt, but it appears his future is going to be on the offensive line.

California and Utah State also reached out to Andersen during his second recruiting process, but Pitt won out in the end. He spoke to Panther-Lair.com about his commitment back in June.

“The coaching staff is fantastic, they did a great job at showing a ton of support through the recruiting process," he said. "Pitt is also an elite school with a big focus on their players’ skill level on the field and in the classroom.”

Andersen is one of four offensive linemen that will be signing with the program today. Pitt has multiple players returning with starting experience on the offensive line. He may not crack the lineup as a freshman, but Andersen is enrolling early and has a few years on some of his fellow signees. His athleticism also is appealing, so it shouldn't take long for Andersen to make strides and work his way onto the depth chart.