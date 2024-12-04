Signed: Trevor Sommers

Pitt’s first commit in the 2025 recruiting class is in.

Trevor Sommers beat everyone to the punch last February when he committed to the Panthers, becoming the first prospect in the class to make the call for Pitt.

Sommers, a 6’3” 245-pound defensive lineman who projects at defensive tackle, picked the Panthers over offers from Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Syracuse, UCF and West Virginia, among others.

Sommers committed after taking an unofficial visit to Pitt last winter, and he did so despite the departure of highly-regarded defensive line coach Charlie Partridge.

“The trust in Coach Narduzzi,” Sommers told Panther-Lair.com about why he committed. “He knows a great coach and the tendencies they have and what really makes a great position coach and I fully trust in what he has in the future. I believe he’s not going to recruit a coach he doesn’t believe in.”

Four months later, Sommers took his official visit to Pitt and got to know his new position coach, Tim Daoust.

“I was around Coach Daoust the whole trip,” Sommers said. “We probably watched 10 or 20 minutes of film, but we were doing a lot throughout the day. He’s a high-tempo coach and he likes to get after it. He’s aggressive. He’s funny so he keeps it fun, but he’s also serious at the same time; he has that switch. He’s hilarious, too; he reminds me of my dad and they got along very well. He’s funny but when it’s time to coach, he’s a great coach. He can do both at the same time.”

Sommers played a big role on St. Thomas Aquinas’ 10-3 team this season, recording 11 tackles for loss and six sacks.