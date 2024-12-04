Signed: Torian Chester

Pitt’s offensive line commit from Georgia is in.

Torian Chester is as 6’5” 320-pound guard prospect at Westover School in Albany (Ga.), and he committed to the Panthers during his official visit this past June.

As a senior at Westover in 2024, Chester and his line mates helped pave the way for a rushing attack that averaged more than six yards per carry. Chester was the left guard in that unit, and he projects as an interior lineman for Pitt’s offense as well.

“I chose Pitt because it felt just like home,” Chester told Panther-Lair.com. “On top of that, the coaches were nice and cool, and everything seems put together. They share a stadium and facilities with the Pittsburgh Steelers, so it’s the best way to get exposed to the NFL.”