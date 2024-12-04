Signed: Tony Kinsler

A speedy playmaker from Florida is in for Pitt’s 2025 recruiting class.

Tony Kinsler committed to the Panthers in May without seeing the campus or city in person, but the Pitt coaches visited him that month during the evaluation period and made a strong impression.

“The message to me is that they’re running a spread offense basically and I just want to be a part of that,” Kinsler told Panther-Lair.com. “They are trying to find guys that can get the ball and do great things and I’m their guy.”

While Kinsler is listed in the rivals.com database as an all-purpose back, Pitt is recruiting him to play receiver and that’s where he excelled at Spruce Creek High School. As a junior in 2023, he put up more than 1,300 all-purpose yards and scored 17 touchdowns; this past season, he caught 66 passes for 1,005 yards and 16 scores.

Kinsler picked Pitt over power-conference offers from Indiana, Vanderbilt and West Virginia.