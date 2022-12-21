Pitt Panthers land three-star 2023 Georgia RB TJ Harvison | Pitt is Harvison's 'top school' after official visit

TJ Harvison was not on Pitt's radar throughout much of the recruiting calendar, but the Panthers offered the talented running back out of Georgia on November 11th, and nearly one month later he was committed. Harvison had a very productive senior year in the high school ranks. He rushed for 2,026 yards and 23 touchdowns and led Bowdon High School to a state title. Harvison accounted for five games of 200 or more yards, including a 212-yard performance in the state title game on December 8th.

Harvison's impressive senior campaign earned him late offers from Michigan State and Kansas along with Pitt. He also had offers from the likes of Boston College, Colorado, Kentucky, Ole Miss, and Virginia as well. A December official visit to Pitt seemed to seal the deal in this recruitment.

“Man, it was awesome,” Harvison told Rivals.com following his commitment and visit. “They really showed me they wanted me there. From my position coach to coach Duzzi (Pat Narduzzi), they showed me love. They also gave me ideas on how to be successful in life.”

Harvison is one of two running backs in the class of 2023, as he joins Montravius Lloyd out of Florida. He is one of two players from Georgia in the recruiting class along with offensive linemen BJ Williams.

Harvison comes to Pitt after one of the best individual rushing seasons in school history and a new focus to the running game overall. Israel Abanikanda rushed for 1,431 yards and 20 touchdowns and was named first-team All-ACC and earned some All-American recognition as well.

Abanikanda indicated earlier this week that he will be leaving for the NFL, which could open some playing time for Harvison in year one.. Pitt is set to return veteran backs Rodney Hammond and C'Bo Flemister, and if the team does not bring back Vincent Davis for an extra year or picks up a transfer, then it's very likely there would be an opportunity for a true freshman to play in 2023.