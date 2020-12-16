Panther-lair - Signed: Terrence Rankl

Terrence Rankl is a big prospect out of traditional Ohio high school powerhouse Massillon. The program generally attends most of the Pitt team camps in the summer due to the proximity and there has been a connection there through the years.

Rankl attended a Pitt game in the fall of 2019 and returned in January for a junior day as well. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit and on-campus visits were shut down across the country, he knew he had a strong comfort level with Pitt and that helped lead to a decision.

“I have a great connection with the coaching staff," he told Panther-Lair.com following his commitment. "It’s close to home - not too close but not too far, which I like a lot. My family can come see me whenever they want. And the dorms are amazing and the facilities are amazing. Plus, it’s a top-50 university. And the Steelers practice right beside them. They are next-door neighbors with the Steelers. They have the same chef; that’s dope.”

Rankl helped Massillon to a 10-2 record this season. The team advanced to the Ohio state finals before losing to Archbishop Hoban in the championship game. He will bring a winning mindset to Pitt.

In the recruiting process, Rankl chose Pitt over offers from Arizona State, Duke, Kentucky, Purdue, along with a few more programs. Late in the recruiting process, Ohio State and Oklahoma both started to show interest in Rankl, but he never really wavered and felt strong about his commitment to Pitt.

Rankl is one of four linemen signing with Pitt today, and should help provide some much needed talent and depth to the offensive line room right away.