Panther-lair - Signed: Terrence Enos

Pitt has not had much luck in the state of Michigan in recent history, but the coaching staff still had some connections it could draw from on the recruiting trail. Cass Tech is one of the best talent producing high schools in Detroit and it is where Pitt assistant Archie Collins attended.

Collins used that connections to make some in-roads this time around and was able to land a commitment from towering offensive linemen Terrence Enos. The relationship there was one of the deciding factors in this recruitment.

“I feel like that was the best choice for me because I have family there and then coach Archie being a Detroit and Cass Tech guy,” Enos told Josh Helmholdt of Rivals.com following his commitment.. “I just felt building a relationship with him and coach Narduzzi and coach Borbely, that’s really what made me pick them.”

Enos was not short on options, either. He had an offer sheet of over 20 programs, including schools like Arkansas, Kentucky, LSU, Ole Miss, and West Virginia. He made the decision to go to Pitt back in May. It wasn't just the relationship with the coaches, either. Enos has family in the Pittsburgh area and felt comfortable with the area and campus.

Enos is part of a four-man offensive line class so far, and should add some much-needed depth to that position.