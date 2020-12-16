Panther-lair - Signed: Tamarion Crumpley

Pitt’s commitment list grew on Wednesday morning when Cincinnati (Oh.) Winton Woods cornerback picked the Panthers.

Crumpley chose Pitt over offers from Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan State, Minnesota, Purdue, Wake Forest, Washington State and West Virginia. He committed to Minnesota in April but reopened his recruitment at the end of June.

Since then, Pitt maintained contact with Crumpley and rose to the top of his recruitment. West Virginia and Washington State were also top options for him, but Crumpley’s connections with Pitt cornerbacks coach Archie Collins and defensive coordinator Randy Bates led him to the Panthers.

Crumpley had planned to visit Pitt in late March, but the NCAA’s recruiting dead period canceled those plans. His most recent trip to Pittsburgh was in the fall of 2019 when he watched the Panthers beat Ohio at Heinz Field.

“It was real nice for my first time going out there. I liked it as far as coaching wise and the team was good as far as the team coming together. It was just a good experience.”

Now Crumpley is joining a big group of defensive backs in Pitt’s 2021 recruiting class. The Panthers also landed cornerbacks Khalil Anderson and Noah Biglow and safeties Stephon Hall and Javon McIntyre.

This past season, Crumpley helped lead Winton Woods to a 9-0 record before the Warriors lost to La Salle in the playoffs.