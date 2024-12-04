Signed: Synkwan Smith

One of the top playmakers in Pitt’s recruiting class is in.

Synkwan Smith, a running back prospect from Roswell (Ga.), has signed with the Panthers.

A dynamic playmaker who carried the ball 85 times and caught 23 passes for a 9-3 team this past season, Smith averaged more than 100 all-purpose yards per game and scored seven touchdowns in nine games.

When he committed to Pitt in June, he did so after taking official visits to Georgia Tech and Kansas, and he also had an offer from Kansas State.

“It just felt like a family,” Smith told Panther-Lair.com after he committed.

Smith ranked as a top-100 prospect in the state of Georgia and the No. 14 running back recruit in the nation as a 5.7-rated three-star.