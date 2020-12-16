Panther-lair - Signed: Stephon Hall

For being a local recruit, Hall is one of the more under-the-radar commitments in Pitt’s 2021 class, but he’s got an impressive ceiling. Hall was a key cog in Central Valley’s dominant 26-2 record over the last two seasons and he contributed on both sides of the ball.

On offense, he recorded 485 yards on 68 carries (7.1 yards per carry) and scored 21 rushing touchdowns in those two seasons. But Hall’s future is on defense - the Pitt coaching staff projects him to play safety - and in 2019, he made 108 tackles, three interceptions, 21 pass breakups and a forced fumble.

This season he missed the final two games of Central Valley’s run to the state championship but still recorded 64 tackles, 14 pass breakups and one forced fumble.

Hall is a physical, explosive safety with a nose for the ball, and he looks like a natural fit for Pitt’s scheme - most likely at the boundary safety position where he’ll be heavily involved in the Panthers’ run defense.