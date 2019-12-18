Solomon DeShields was a surprise name to the official visitor list back in June for Pitt. It made it even more surprising that DeShields was one of the players that was ready to commit on the spot, but that's exactly what happened.

DeShields had an impressive offer sheet with schools like Auburn, Michigan State, and Oregon all involved. The New Jersey standout did not look to drag out his recruitment and remained firm with his Pitt commitment throughout the process.

The commitment on the spot even surprised DeShields himself, but the visit really stood out to him.

“I didn’t think I would commit until I saw it, so I’m glad I went and saw the city and the facilities and everything," DeShields told Panther-Lair.com following his commitment. "I think it’s great there and the coaches are really trying to make their players better.”

He is listed as an athlete in the Rivals.com database, but his future with Pitt is at linebacker. DeShields displays a lot of athleticism on offense in high school as a wide receiver and the Pitt coaches are hoping that raw athleticism will translate to the defensive side of the ball in college.

Pitt has some veteran returnees at linebacker like Chase Pine, Cam Bright, and Phil Campbell, but there should be competition for spots behind those guys on the depth chart and DeShields should be in the mix for that at the very least.