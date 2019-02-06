Pitt landed a surprise commitment from SirVocea Dennis on Saturday, and today he has made that official by singing his letter of intent. Dennis is a 6'1" and 205-pound linebacker that played a post-graduate year at The Peddie School in New Jersey.

Dennis was originally set to go to the Air Force Academy, but opted to re-open his recruitment and he became available once again. Despite him being available, the Pitt coaching staff was not even aware of him. Pat Narduzzi was at his school to look into some underclassmen before being told about Dennis.

In the later process, he was being shown interest from the likes of Syracuse, Connecticut, and UMass. Once Pitt came along, however, he knew that is somewhere where he wanted to attend.

“Growing up in Syracuse, I was a big Big East fan and I always watched the rivalry between Syracuse and Pitt,” Dennis said during an interview on Saturday. “I didn’t dislike Syracuse, but for some reason I always loved those teams that were rivals against Syracuse. So then when I was a rising junior, I went to a Pitt camp and I remember really liking it. I said, if I ever get a chance to come here, I’m going.”

Dennis will come to Pitt to play the star linebacker position. He is the fourth linebacker in the class joining Brandon George, Leslie Smith, and Kyi Wright.



