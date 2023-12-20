The top-rated recruit in Pitt’s 2024 recruiting class has signed.

Sincere Edwards had been committed to UCF since August 2022, but he formally decommitted from the Golden Knights one day before taking an official visit to Pitt this past June.

He committed on the visit and announced his commitment in mid-August.

In addition to UCF, Edwards committed to Pitt over offers from Arkansas, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Iowa State, Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, Michigan State, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, N.C. State, Penn State, Purdue, Utah and more.

Despite some late pressure from other schools, Edwards stood by his commitment to Pitt and will join the Panthers in January.

“Coach Charlie (Partridge) obviously knows what he’s doing and he’s a very great developer, especially when it comes to D-Linemen,” Edwards told Panther-Lair.com. “Just going to a couple of their meetings, they have a really good scheme, the whole defensively style, they fly to the ball and that’s what I really like.”

Edwards helps fill a need at defensive end, as Pitt is looking to restock that position group following several years of attrition and not much in the way of backfill.