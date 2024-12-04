Signed: Shep Turk

Pitt’s lone WPIAL recruit in the class of 2025 is in.

Shep Turk is a standout lineman at long-time Pitt pipeline Thomas Jefferson who ranks among the top prospects in Western Pennsylvania for the 2025 class. He was a heavy Pitt lean throughout his recruitment and committed to the Panthers in May of his junior year, after which he became one of the coaching staff’s top recruiters in the class.

“It’s been great,” Turk told Panther-Lair.com about his relationships with the other members of Pitt’s class. "A lot of them were down at the WVU game, but it’s been awesome to meet a lot of them and it’s going to be awesome to be able to play with them.”

At 6’5” and 275 pounds, Turk plays on both sides of the line for Thomas Jefferson, but he projects as an offensive guard when he joins the Panthers.