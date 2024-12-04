Signed: Shawn Lee

One of the most dynamic all-around athletes in Pitt’s class has signed with the Panthers.

Shawn Lee was a standout do-everything athlete at Harrisburg High School when he committed to Pitt in June, choosing the Panthers over offers from Iowa State and N.C. State, among others.

In 2023, Lee led Harrisburg to a 12-2 record and a march to the state semifinals, throwing for 2,256 yards and 26 touchdowns and rushing for 1,451 yards and 19 more scores, and he also had four interceptions on defense.

His plans for a state championship as a senior were derailed, though, when he was ruled ineligible, and he instead spent the 2024 season at Milford Academy, where he played receiver and defensive back.

At Pitt, Lee’s role will be at cornerback, and he’s excited about his opportunity in the Panthers’ defense - as well as the opportunity to stay close to Harrisburg

“Just being close to home - I love that Pa. love,” Lee told Panther-Lair.com. “Coach (Archie) Collins and the whole defensive staff, they produce DBs, so I feel like it would be a great fit for me. And I feel like they’re rising in the ACC. They’re going to be a great team this year.”