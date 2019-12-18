Samuel Williams committed to Pitt back in April, as he was the first player to verbally pledge to the class of 2020. Williams is a tall, athletic defensive end out of Calvary Christian Academy in Ft. Lauderdale (Fla). He is new to the position overall, but has natural ability and size that should translate at the next level.

Williams committed to Pitt over offers from Syracuse and South Florida. He took in a visit to Pitt this spring and that was enough for him to make his decision. Williams always wanted to be done with recruiting early and he found a match with Pitt.

“I always wanted to commit early to get the recruiting process out of the way and Pitt was showing the most love to me so they were always my favorite; I wanted to see the campus and all of that,” Williams said following his commitment.

In the 2019 high school season, Williams was a force on the defensive side of the ball for Calvary. He helped lead his team to a 10-2 record and posted 63 total tackles, 20 tackles for loss, and six sacks on the season.

He will join an incredibly deep and talented defensive line room headed by Pitt assistant head coach Charlie Partridge. It will be unlikely that Williams cracks the lineup in year one, but should help add to the depth of the position in the future.

