Panther-lair - Signed: Preston Lavant

Technically, Pitt signed two linebackers in the class of 2021, but with Naquan Brown’s potential to move to defensive end, Preston Lavant looks like the lone recruit in the class who is set to play linebacker for the Panthers.

Lavant picked Pitt over offers from Louisville, Minnesota, Nebraska and West Virginia, among others, and while he never visited Pitt, his connection with the coaching staff was strong enough that he felt comfortable making the decision.

"I thought about it, and just the way the coaches made me feel gave me that feeling,” Lavant told Rivals.com after he committed. “I know I have not been there and I know I did not plan to commit this soon, but this decision feels good and I based this off the relationships I have built with the coaching staff."

In Lavant, Pitt is getting a versatile outside linebacker who can play either Money or Star with his ability to go sideline-to-sideline and track down ball-carriers. But his head coach says that his biggest strengths are in his work ethic and dedication.

“The thing I appreciate about Preston,” Crisp County head coach Brad Harber told Panther-Lair.com, “just specifically talking about his game, is that he brings the same intensity to practice every single time and therefore he’s a great student of the game and he does things the right way everyday and his play on Friday nights shows because of all the work he puts in during the week.”